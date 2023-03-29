Which analyst expects Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.36, up 2.26% from its previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1510455 shares were traded. RIGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIGL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $1.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when RODRIGUEZ RAUL R sold 20,340 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 35,595 led to the insider holds 1,680,713 shares of the business.

Dummer Wolfgang sold 5,389 shares of RIGL for $8,946 on Feb 02. The EVP & CMO now owns 72,459 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Schorno Dean L, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,389 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider received 8,946 and left with 196,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL has reached a high of $3.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2636.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIGL traded 3.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 173.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.18M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIGL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 8.43M, compared to 6.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.