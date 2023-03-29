Which analyst expects Wayfair Inc. (W) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Wayfair Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.08, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $33.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4261638 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.73.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of W’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Oblak Steve sold 510 shares for $31.84 per share. The transaction valued at 16,238 led to the insider holds 188,597 shares of the business.

Tan Fiona sold 3,221 shares of W for $124,395 on Mar 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 48,418 shares after completing the transaction at $38.62 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Oblak Steve, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 2,889 shares for $38.69 each. As a result, the insider received 111,775 and left with 188,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $130.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that W traded 6.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Shares short for W as of Jan 12, 2023 were 27.07M with a Short Ratio of 25.34M, compared to 23.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.27% and a Short% of Float of 47.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 31 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.18 and a low estimate of -$2.05, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.37, with high estimates of -$0.84 and low estimates of -$2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.28 and -$8.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.51. EPS for the following year is -$3.75, with 32 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$8.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 29 analysts expect revenue to total $3.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.22B to a low estimate of $2.95B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.25B, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.83B, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.56B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.84B and the low estimate is $11.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.