A correction may be in store for Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) shares?

In the latest session, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) closed at $0.25 up 27.92% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0541 from its previous closing price. On the day, 208578870 shares were traded. BRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2074.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bird Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Washinushi Michael bought 80,000 shares for $0.13 per share. The transaction valued at 10,240 led to the insider holds 4,400,094 shares of the business.

VanderZanden Travis bought 1,000,000 shares of BRDS for $130,000 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 23,633,128 shares after completing the transaction at $0.13 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Washinushi Michael, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 320,094 shares for $0.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,452 and bolstered with 4,320,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRDS has reached a high of $2.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1988, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3384.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRDS has traded an average of 8.20M shares per day and 59.06M over the past ten days. A total of 289.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.73M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BRDS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.8M with a Short Ratio of 24.70M, compared to 20.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.82% and a Short% of Float of 12.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $53.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $58M to a low estimate of $48.75M. As of the current estimate, Bird Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.02M, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.82M, an increase of 28.50% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.14M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $312.5M and the low estimate is $236.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.