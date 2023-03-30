A correction may be in store for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares?

As of close of business last night, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $75.17, down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $75.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132011 shares were traded. BJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BJ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 296.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On December 21, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $70.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Desroches Jeff sold 7,059 shares for $77.09 per share. The transaction valued at 544,149 led to the insider holds 84,822 shares of the business.

Desroches Jeff sold 1,716 shares of BJ for $128,408 on Feb 13. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 91,881 shares after completing the transaction at $74.83 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Eddy Robert W., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,862 shares for $71.67 each. As a result, the insider received 205,130 and left with 175,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BJ’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJ has reached a high of $80.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BJ traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BJ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 3.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 3.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.88 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.77. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $4.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.91B to a low estimate of $4.67B. As of the current estimate, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.36B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.71B, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.5B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.24B and the low estimate is $19.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.