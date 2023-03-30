A correction may be in store for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) shares?

In the latest session, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) closed at $54.77 down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $54.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752370 shares were traded. LPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.32.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $63 from $69 previously.

On December 19, 2022, TD Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $72.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on September 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Gottung Lizanne C sold 3,587 shares for $62.52 per share. The transaction valued at 224,259 led to the insider holds 27,470 shares of the business.

Gottung Lizanne C sold 7,635 shares of LPX for $572,778 on May 05. The Director now owns 31,522 shares after completing the transaction at $75.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Louisiana-Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPX has reached a high of $78.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPX has traded an average of 772.93K shares per day and 810.71k over the past ten days. A total of 72.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.38M. Shares short for LPX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 4.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LPX is 0.96, from 0.58 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55. The current Payout Ratio is 6.60% for LPX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.09 and $11.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.08. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $695M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $714M to a low estimate of $655.58M. As of the current estimate, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $992M, an estimated decrease of -29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $703.71M, a decrease of -47.40% less than the figure of -$29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $718.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $680.03M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.55B, down -12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.