A glimpse at Lennar Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Lennar Corporation’s stock clocked out at $102.47, up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $101.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1758952 shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4730.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $79 to $76.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $92 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when BESSETTE DIANE J sold 9,289 shares for $103.16 per share. The transaction valued at 958,279 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Collins David M sold 15,000 shares of LEN for $1,230,000 on Jul 21. The VP & Controller now owns 41,382 shares after completing the transaction at $82.00 per share. On May 11, another insider, SUSTANA MARK, who serves as the VP/General Counsel/Secretary of the company, sold 22,000 shares for $71.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,577,180 and left with 46,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $109.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEN traded 2.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 287.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.86M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 8.83M, compared to 9.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, LEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.65 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.15. EPS for the following year is $10.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $6.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $5.93B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.19B to a low estimate of $5.68B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.2B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.61B, a decrease of -20.90% less than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.68B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.67B, down -17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.95B and the low estimate is $23.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.