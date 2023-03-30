A glimpse at SG Blocks Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) closed at $0.80 up 2.27% from its previous closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0178 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1081629 shares were traded. SGBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8280 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SG Blocks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGBX has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1790, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5642.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SGBX has traded an average of 39.52K shares per day and 178.89k over the past ten days. A total of 13.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.53M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGBX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 259.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 367.59k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.55M to a low estimate of $5.55M. As of the current estimate, SG Blocks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.45M, an estimated decrease of -34.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.34M, down -32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.59M and the low estimate is $39.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.