A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

After finishing at $25.06 in the prior trading day, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) closed at $25.27, up 0.84%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2063801 shares were traded. RRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29768.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares for $34.65 per share. The transaction valued at 173,255 led to the insider holds 80,801 shares of the business.

Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares of RRC for $50,306 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,685 shares after completing the transaction at $31.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 361,700 and left with 332,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 234.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.05M, compared to 10.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RRC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RRC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.84 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.96. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.15 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $966.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $877.92M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $906.63M, a decrease of -8.10% over than the figure of -$15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $696.94M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.