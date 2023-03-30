A Stock You Should Be Looking At: SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

After finishing at $27.55 in the prior trading day, SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) closed at $27.76, up 0.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146164 shares were traded. SM stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.39.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $51.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2023, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares for $25.63 per share. The transaction valued at 25,630 led to the insider holds 406,063 shares of the business.

Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of SM for $29,150 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 405,063 shares after completing the transaction at $29.15 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Vogel Herbert S, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $29.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,480 and bolstered with 404,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 122.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.75M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 5.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 1.80% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $2.72 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.25. EPS for the following year is $7.5, with 13 analysts recommending between $11.79 and $5.07.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $616.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $713.2M to a low estimate of $542M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $854.96M, an estimated decrease of -27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $656.75M, a decrease of -23.60% over than the figure of -$27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $743.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $573M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.