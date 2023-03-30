A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

After finishing at $28.97 in the prior trading day, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) closed at $28.92, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528863 shares were traded. XPOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XPOF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On September 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On March 15, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on March 15, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Junk Ryan sold 10,290 shares for $28.55 per share. The transaction valued at 293,780 led to the insider holds 14,660 shares of the business.

Geisler Anthony sold 1,900 shares of XPOF for $57,475 on Mar 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 940,169 shares after completing the transaction at $30.25 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Geisler Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 110,445 shares for $30.34 each. As a result, the insider received 3,350,901 and left with 942,069 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPOF has reached a high of $30.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 545.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 510.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.39M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XPOF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 2.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.74% and a Short% of Float of 16.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $66.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.5M to a low estimate of $64M. As of the current estimate, Xponential Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.37M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.36M, an increase of 25.80% less than the figure of $34.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $237.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.08M, up 54.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $284.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $301M and the low estimate is $272.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.