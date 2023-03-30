Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) closed the day trading at $101.90 up 0.53% from the previous closing price of $101.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26036767 shares were traded. GOOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOOG, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 31, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $119 from $116 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $134.

MKM Partners reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Shriram Kavitark Ram sold 37,500 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,750,145 led to the insider holds 144,740 shares of the business.

Shriram Kavitark Ram sold 37,500 shares of GOOG for $3,750,073 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 123,320 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, bought 224,207 shares for $30.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,830,743 and bolstered with 1,933,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOG has reached a high of $144.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOOG traded about 32.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOOG traded about 35.52M shares per day. A total of 5.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.20B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.32% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 33.46M with a Short Ratio of 33.46M, compared to 28.55M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.62 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.04. EPS for the following year is $6.09, with 37 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $68.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.36B to a low estimate of $58.79B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.01B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.21B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.75B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $296.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.84B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $345.48B and the low estimate is $281.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.