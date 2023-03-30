An average trading volume for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) closed at $32.27 in the last session, up 1.10% from day before closing price of $31.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585965 shares were traded. FFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.92.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FFIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On October 16, 2018, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 9,146 shares for $32.75 per share. The transaction valued at 299,532 led to the insider holds 72,785 shares of the business.

Edwards Murray Hamilton bought 100 shares of FFIN for $3,100 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 39,959 shares after completing the transaction at $31.00 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, TROTTER JOHNNY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $29.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,725 and bolstered with 911,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIN has reached a high of $47.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FFIN traded on average about 623.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 6.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FFIN is 0.68, which was 0.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 38.90% for FFIN, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $132.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $133M to a low estimate of $131.1M. As of the current estimate, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.32M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.85M, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.49M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $553.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $536.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $545.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $533.08M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $572.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $580.6M and the low estimate is $555.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.