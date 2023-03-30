An average trading volume for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) closed at $28.32 in the last session, down -0.04% from day before closing price of $28.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185982 shares were traded. UCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.01.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UCBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 22, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when BRADSHAW RICHARD sold 649 shares for $38.52 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999 led to the insider holds 69,514 shares of the business.

DANIELS KENNETH L bought 500 shares of UCBI for $14,100 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 13,299 shares after completing the transaction at $28.20 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, HARTON H LYNN, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $35.11 each. As a result, the insider received 175,550 and left with 242,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCBI has reached a high of $39.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UCBI traded on average about 697.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.37M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UCBI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 2.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UCBI is 0.92, which was 0.73 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41. The current Payout Ratio is 34.10% for UCBI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.11. EPS for the following year is $3.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $255.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.47M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, United Community Banks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.94M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $261.03M, an increase of 25.90% over than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $257.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $826.15M, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.