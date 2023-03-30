An investigation into APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $35.90 in the prior trading day, APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) closed at $35.91, up 0.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7358167 shares were traded. APA stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.71.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On January 24, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $44.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when LANNIE P ANTHONY sold 86,750 shares for $41.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,579,305 led to the insider holds 58,844 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, APA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APA has reached a high of $51.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 311.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.44M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.12M with a Short Ratio of 11.89M, compared to 9.42M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, APA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76. The current Payout Ratio is 5.80% for APA, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 14, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $2.07 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.9 and $7.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.82. EPS for the following year is $7.47, with 23 analysts recommending between $12.5 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.15B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, APA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.4B, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, a decrease of -41.00% less than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.93B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.59B and the low estimate is $8.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.