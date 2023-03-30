An investigation into DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s technical aspects

The price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) closed at $35.46 in the last session, up 1.75% from day before closing price of $34.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 917592 shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOCN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 28.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 28.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On December 08, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Needham initiated its Buy rating on December 08, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Guy Jeffrey Scott sold 5,600 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 196,000 led to the insider holds 165,958 shares of the business.

Guy Jeffrey Scott sold 6,400 shares of DOCN for $224,064 on Mar 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 171,558 shares after completing the transaction at $35.01 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Guy Jeffrey Scott, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 14,800 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 518,000 and left with 171,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 66.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $63.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOCN traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 96.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.46M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 13.90M, compared to 9.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.90% and a Short% of Float of 12.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $161.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.06M to a low estimate of $160M. As of the current estimate, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $119.66M, an estimated increase of 34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.88M, an increase of 32.60% less than the figure of $34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.48M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $573M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $574.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.56M, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.52M and the low estimate is $716.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.