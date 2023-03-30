An overall feel about Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Fox Corporation’s stock clocked out at $33.17, up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $32.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2537308 shares were traded. FOXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FOXA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $42 previously.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 25, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when DINH VIET D sold 72,207 shares for $35.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,592,953 led to the insider holds 49,384 shares of the business.

MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares of FOXA for $4,627,214 on Aug 15. The Executive Chair, CEO now owns 815,335 shares after completing the transaction at $36.50 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, MURDOCH LACHLAN K, who serves as the Executive Chair, CEO of the company, sold 126,773 shares for $36.50 each. As a result, the insider received 4,627,214 and left with 152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA has reached a high of $41.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FOXA traded 2.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 541.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.53M. Shares short for FOXA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.83M with a Short Ratio of 26.80M, compared to 8.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, FOXA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.64 and $3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.43. EPS for the following year is $3.1, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.46 and $2.44.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $4.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.14B to a low estimate of $3.95B. As of the current estimate, Fox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.46B, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.04B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.97B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.46B and the low estimate is $14.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.