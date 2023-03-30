An overall feel about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) closed at $10.69 up 2.20% from its previous closing price of $10.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906301 shares were traded. IVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 14, 2020, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

On June 30, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.50.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on May 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 1,630 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 20,962 led to the insider holds 11,802 shares of the business.

Anzalone John bought 15,000 shares of IVR for $24,750 on May 10. The CEO now owns 83,178 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On May 09, another insider, Phegley Richard Lee Jr., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 12,092 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,194 and bolstered with 28,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVR has reached a high of $24.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IVR has traded an average of 952.77K shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 36.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.67% and a Short% of Float of 15.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IVR is 2.60, from 0.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 19.65.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.13 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.49. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.54 and $2.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $51.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $60.58M to a low estimate of $38.8M. As of the current estimate, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.86M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.33M, an increase of 43.10% over than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $197.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.2M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $236.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $308.04M and the low estimate is $192M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.