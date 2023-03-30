An overall feel about Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) closed at $102.47 down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $103.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3187763 shares were traded. ROST stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.70.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ross Stores Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 22, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $105 to $115.

Gordon Haskett Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Hartshorn Michael J. sold 20,529 shares for $112.37 per share. The transaction valued at 2,306,811 led to the insider holds 127,659 shares of the business.

BUSH MICHAEL J sold 1,000 shares of ROST for $81,456 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 34,496 shares after completing the transaction at $81.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROST has reached a high of $122.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ROST has traded an average of 2.30M shares per day and 2.56M over the past ten days. A total of 342.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ROST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 5.78M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ROST is 1.34, from 0.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for ROST, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.34 and $4.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $5.06, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.89 and $4.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.46B to a low estimate of $5.04B. As of the current estimate, Ross Stores Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.02B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.56B, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.32B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.92B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.2B and the low estimate is $19.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.