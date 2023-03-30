Analysis of Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA): Selected Notes

The closing price of Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) was $3.60 for the day, down -0.83% from the previous closing price of $3.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730773 shares were traded. IKNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IKNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IKNA has reached a high of $8.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8041.

Shares Statistics:

IKNA traded an average of 68.87K shares per day over the past three months and 26.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.11M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IKNA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.91 and -$2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$1.99, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.53 and -$2.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.52M to a low estimate of $3.03M. As of the current estimate, Ikena Oncology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.22M, an estimated decrease of -70.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.05M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of -$70.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IKNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.98M, down -47.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.6M and the low estimate is $9.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.