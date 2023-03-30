Analysis of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS): Selected Notes

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed the day trading at $26.50 down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $26.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10100299 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PINS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $35 from $27 previously.

On January 20, 2023, MKM Partners Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Morgenfeld Todd R sold 60,537 shares for $28.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,714,146 led to the insider holds 512,820 shares of the business.

JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 7,500 shares of PINS for $188,100 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 199,215 shares after completing the transaction at $25.08 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Gavini Naveen, who serves as the SVP, Products of the company, sold 52,190 shares for $24.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,294,114 and left with 374,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $29.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PINS traded about 12.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PINS traded about 10.23M shares per day. A total of 674.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.83M with a Short Ratio of 26.10M, compared to 32.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $594.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $613.9M to a low estimate of $582.3M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $574.88M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $707.82M, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $750M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $637.4M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.15B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.