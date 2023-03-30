Analysis of Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT): Selected Notes

The closing price of Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) was $1.22 for the day, down -27.38% from the previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1528770 shares were traded. SFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFT has reached a high of $24.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0554, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3968.

Shares Statistics:

SFT traded an average of 450.40K shares per day over the past three months and 476.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.32M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SFT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 14.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.22% and a Short% of Float of 9.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.31 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.23M to a low estimate of $62.6M. As of the current estimate, Shift Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $196.22M, an estimated decrease of -66.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.55M, a decrease of -47.40% over than the figure of -$66.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $674.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $667.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.87M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $458.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $541M and the low estimate is $348.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.