Are analysts optimistic about Acutus Medical Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock?

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) closed the day trading at $0.69 down -6.33% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0470 from its previous closing price. On the day, 996473 shares were traded. AFIB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AFIB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Huennekens R Scott sold 60,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 34,800 led to the insider holds 507,509 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFIB has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3391, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0889.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AFIB traded about 182.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AFIB traded about 137.42k shares per day. A total of 28.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.25M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AFIB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 464.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 899k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.61 and -$2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.64. EPS for the following year is -$2.44, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.34 and -$2.6.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.76M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Acutus Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.36M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.17M, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.85M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.26M, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.8M and the low estimate is $19.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.