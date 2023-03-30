Are analysts optimistic about Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock?

The closing price of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) was $1.29 for the day, down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1521404 shares were traded. BOLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BOLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On March 02, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Novo Holdings A/S sold 800,000 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,000 led to the insider holds 3,703,991 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOLT has reached a high of $3.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4735, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6621.

Shares Statistics:

BOLT traded an average of 257.80K shares per day over the past three months and 121.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BOLT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.26 and -$2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.4. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$2.55.