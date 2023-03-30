Are analysts optimistic about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KNX) stock?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) closed the day trading at $55.03 down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $55.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2240976 shares were traded. KNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KNX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $63 to $60.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Ohlman Dustin sold 500 shares for $48.32 per share. The transaction valued at 24,160 led to the insider holds 330 shares of the business.

Updike James E. Jr. sold 2,400 shares of KNX for $132,432 on Jul 29. The EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. now owns 19,944 shares after completing the transaction at $55.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Knight-Swift’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNX has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KNX traded about 1.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KNX traded about 2.15M shares per day. A total of 160.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.55M. Insiders hold about 10.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KNX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.53M with a Short Ratio of 7.59M, compared to 10.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Dividends & Splits

KNX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for KNX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 10, 2017 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.48 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.01. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.23 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.83B, an estimated decrease of -10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B, a decrease of -11.40% less than the figure of -$10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.92B and the low estimate is $6.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.