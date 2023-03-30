Are analysts optimistic about Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock?

The closing price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) was $17.60 for the day, up 4.02% from the previous closing price of $16.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1217336 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZNTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Gallagher Cam sold 8,501 shares for $19.96 per share. The transaction valued at 169,706 led to the insider holds 491,270 shares of the business.

Bunker Kevin D. sold 6,500 shares of ZNTL for $129,873 on Feb 14. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 865,157 shares after completing the transaction at $19.98 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Epperly Melissa B, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,227 shares for $19.98 each. As a result, the insider received 104,411 and left with 392,048 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $52.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.25.

Shares Statistics:

ZNTL traded an average of 572.37K shares per day over the past three months and 755.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Shares short for ZNTL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 7.91M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.59% and a Short% of Float of 18.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.93 and a low estimate of -$1.67, while EPS last year was -$1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.98 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.24 and -$5.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.6. EPS for the following year is -$4.32, with 11 analysts recommending between -$3.92 and -$5.85.