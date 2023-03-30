Are Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) closed at $15.75 up 0.45% from its previous closing price of $15.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1187001 shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.49.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beyond Meat Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 28, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $10.

Goldman reiterated its Sell rating for the stock on November 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 405,772 led to the insider holds 78,774 shares of the business.

KUTUA LUBI sold 15,139 shares of BYND for $217,682 on Dec 13. The CFO, Treasurer now owns 58,687 shares after completing the transaction at $14.38 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Moskowitz Beth, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $14.08 each. As a result, the insider received 70,388 and left with 19,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $52.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BYND has traded an average of 2.96M shares per day and 1.95M over the past ten days. A total of 63.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.07M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.39M with a Short Ratio of 20.65M, compared to 22.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33.56% and a Short% of Float of 40.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.92 and a low estimate of -$1.36, while EPS last year was -$1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.67 and -$6.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.92. EPS for the following year is -$3.77, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.35 and -$4.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $75.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $81.02M to a low estimate of $66.48M. As of the current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.68M, an estimated decrease of -24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.1M, a decrease of -14.00% over than the figure of -$24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $405M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $414.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $464.7M, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $496.76M and the low estimate is $322M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.