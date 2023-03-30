Are U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) closed at $5.96 up 0.17% from its previous closing price of $5.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954167 shares were traded. USX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Pate Lisa M sold 300,000 shares for $5.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,787,370 led to the insider holds 2,013,914 shares of the business.

Johnson Bryan A. bought 7,500 shares of USX for $22,199 on May 31. The Chief Transformation Officer now owns 41,278 shares after completing the transaction at $2.96 per share. On May 26, another insider, Harwell Nathan H, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec. of the company, sold 10,097 shares for $3.12 each. As a result, the insider received 31,489 and left with 71,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USX has reached a high of $6.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USX has traded an average of 677.40K shares per day and 2.67M over the past ten days. A total of 51.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.29M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for USX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.54 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $499.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $514.7M to a low estimate of $489.4M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $517.19M, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $517.69M, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $540.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $501.48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.