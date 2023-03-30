BioNTech SE (BNTX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) was $122.97 for the day, down -0.02% from the previous closing price of $123.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624849 shares were traded. BNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $177.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BioNTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has reached a high of $188.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.57.

Shares Statistics:

BNTX traded an average of 686.62K shares per day over the past three months and 735.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 240.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.11M. Insiders hold about 64.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.4M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.52 and a low estimate of $5.72, while EPS last year was $13.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.97, with high estimates of $9.41 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $40.85 and $33.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.61. EPS for the following year is $14.89, with 14 analysts recommending between $23.27 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.33B to a low estimate of $3.88B. As of the current estimate, BioNTech SE’s year-ago sales were $5.64B, an estimated decrease of -20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.78B, a decrease of -57.20% less than the figure of -$20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $577.77M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.34B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.47B and the low estimate is $4.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -49.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.