BX (Blackstone Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed at $85.18 in the last session, up 1.82% from day before closing price of $83.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2741137 shares were traded. BX stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.76.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $105 from $104 previously.

On January 11, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $88 to $95.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $98 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. bought 22,346 shares for $46.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,047,583 led to the insider holds 15,294 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. bought 53,413 shares of BX for $2,442,520 on Mar 27. The 10% Owner now owns 36,557 shares after completing the transaction at $45.73 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 99,889,464 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,198,673,568 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $132.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BX traded on average about 5.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 742.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 700.94M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.16M with a Short Ratio of 21.17M, compared to 19.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BX is 4.40, which was 2.69 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.58.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.85. EPS for the following year is $6.25, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.84 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.64B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.5B, an estimated decrease of -27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, a decrease of -33.70% less than the figure of -$27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.63B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.59B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.47B and the low estimate is $14.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.