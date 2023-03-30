Considering Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $11.37 in the prior trading day, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) closed at $12.12, up 6.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2272048 shares were traded. APPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 01, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when STONE WILLIAM GORDON III sold 35,000 shares for $10.26 per share. The transaction valued at 359,100 led to the insider holds 1,612,789 shares of the business.

STONE WILLIAM GORDON III sold 35,000 shares of APPS for $368,900 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,647,789 shares after completing the transaction at $10.54 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,200 and bolstered with 294,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPS has reached a high of $47.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.14M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APPS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 5.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $139.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.2M to a low estimate of $134.21M. As of the current estimate, Digital Turbine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.13M, an estimated decrease of -24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $153.86M, a decrease of -18.40% over than the figure of -$24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $659.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $664.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747.6M, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $701.43M and the low estimate is $638.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.