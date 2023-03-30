Considering Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) closed at $37.13 in the last session, down -1.54% from day before closing price of $37.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575579 shares were traded. NSSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NSSC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13504.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $33.

B. Riley Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when SOLOWAY RICHARD sold 287,500 shares for $31.50 per share. The transaction valued at 9,056,250 led to the insider holds 3,696,010 shares of the business.

BUCHEL KEVIN S sold 12,500 shares of NSSC for $393,750 on Feb 15. The Executive Vice President now owns 99,829 shares after completing the transaction at $31.50 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, SOLOWAY RICHARD, who serves as the President, CEO and Secretary of the company, sold 2,012,500 shares for $31.50 each. As a result, the insider received 63,393,750 and left with 3,983,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Napco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 35.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSSC has reached a high of $39.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NSSC traded on average about 365.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 654.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.32M. Insiders hold about 16.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NSSC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.89% and a Short% of Float of 9.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $42.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.62M to a low estimate of $41.7M. As of the current estimate, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.91M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.63M, an increase of 14.80% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.61M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $168.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $143.59M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $199.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $203.49M and the low estimate is $194.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.