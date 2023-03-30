Considering Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $109.23 in the prior trading day, Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) closed at $110.46, up 1.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1421147 shares were traded. STLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $114 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when MARCUCCILLI JAMES C sold 2,500 shares for $108.90 per share. The transaction valued at 272,250 led to the insider holds 82,965 shares of the business.

BUSSE KEITH E sold 244 shares of STLD for $23,303 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 701,704 shares after completing the transaction at $95.50 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, BUSSE KEITH E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,103 shares for $96.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,129,182 and left with 701,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLD has reached a high of $136.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 174.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.28M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STLD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.98M, compared to 5.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STLD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.01, compared to 1.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 6.50% for STLD, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.57 and a low estimate of $2.62, while EPS last year was $6.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.42, with high estimates of $4.06 and low estimates of $3.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.12 and $8.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.02. EPS for the following year is $7.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $11.08 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.8B to a low estimate of $4.47B. As of the current estimate, Steel Dynamics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.57B, an estimated decrease of -16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.81B, a decrease of -22.60% less than the figure of -$16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.69B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.26B, down -19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.28B and the low estimate is $13.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.