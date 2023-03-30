Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $14.05 in the prior trading day, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed at $14.44, up 2.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087391 shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On January 04, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Epstein Stacey sold 162,187 shares for $14.27 per share. The transaction valued at 2,314,408 led to the insider holds 97,576 shares of the business.

Flower Johanna sold 4,700 shares of FRSH for $64,424 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 17,506 shares after completing the transaction at $13.71 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Taylor Jennifer H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,685 shares for $13.73 each. As a result, the insider received 64,330 and left with 17,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $21.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 288.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.16M with a Short Ratio of 10.09M, compared to 14.16M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $134.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.7M to a low estimate of $133.71M. As of the current estimate, Freshworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.64M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.3M, an increase of 16.40% less than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.79M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $587.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $582.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $498M, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $687.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $715.8M and the low estimate is $661.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.