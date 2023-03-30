How is Teladoc Health Inc.’s (NYSE: TDOC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed at $25.03 in the last session, up 3.17% from day before closing price of $24.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2674508 shares were traded. TDOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TDOC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares for $25.13 per share. The transaction valued at 25,130 led to the insider holds 25,520 shares of the business.

GOREVIC JASON N sold 22,040 shares of TDOC for $571,078 on Mar 03. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 603,434 shares after completing the transaction at $25.91 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Murthy Mala, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 7,438 shares for $25.91 each. As a result, the insider received 192,726 and left with 39,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $77.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TDOC traded on average about 4.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 162.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 29.66M with a Short Ratio of 25.70M, compared to 28.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.32% and a Short% of Float of 20.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$61.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$58.68. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 23 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$2.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 25 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $633.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $639.69M to a low estimate of $625.82M. As of the current estimate, Teladoc Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.24M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $642.43M, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $667.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $465.32M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.