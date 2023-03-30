I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK).

After finishing at $8.31 in the prior trading day, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) closed at $8.86, up 6.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2464748 shares were traded. CUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CUK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of CUK for $1,175,500 on May 25. The Director now owns 870,950 shares after completing the transaction at $11.76 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, PARKER SIR JOHN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,048 shares for $17.81 each. As a result, the insider received 125,548 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $19.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 4.63M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.46.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $20.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.42B to a low estimate of $20.42B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $12.17B, an estimated increase of 67.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 67.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.91B and the low estimate is $21.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.