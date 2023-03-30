I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

The price of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) closed at $3.75 in the last session, up 1.08% from day before closing price of $3.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4302623 shares were traded. CDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when THOMPSON J KENNETH bought 10,000 shares for $2.93 per share. The transaction valued at 29,287 led to the insider holds 234,122 shares of the business.

Gress Randy bought 20,000 shares of CDE for $58,580 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 205,213 shares after completing the transaction at $2.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $5.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4134, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3253.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDE traded on average about 5.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 282.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.60M. Insiders hold about 1.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.22M with a Short Ratio of 12.44M, compared to 12.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $200.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.1M to a low estimate of $191M. As of the current estimate, Coeur Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.88M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $783M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $778M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $779.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $832.83M, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $831.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $872.04M and the low estimate is $790M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.