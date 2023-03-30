I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI).

After finishing at $36.74 in the prior trading day, United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) closed at $36.56, down -0.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596921 shares were traded. UBSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UBSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Janney initiated its Buy rating on September 06, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when ADAMS RICHARD M SR bought 47 shares for $39.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,845 led to the insider holds 21,579 shares of the business.

MCNAMARA J PAUL sold 2,500 shares of UBSI for $106,881 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 62,699 shares after completing the transaction at $42.75 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, ADAMS RICHARD M SR, who serves as the Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 7,776 shares for $33.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 261,274 and bolstered with 20,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBSI has reached a high of $44.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 685.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.82M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UBSI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.6M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UBSI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.03. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for UBSI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.04 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 5 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.88.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $277.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.71M to a low estimate of $271.1M. As of the current estimate, United Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237.53M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.47M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $278M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.