In spite of ABB Ltd’s (NYSE:ABB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) closed at $32.80 up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $32.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1264354 shares were traded. ABB stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ABB Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ABB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABB has reached a high of $35.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABB has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1.67M over the past ten days. A total of 1.87B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.73B. Shares short for ABB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 1.13M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABB is 0.92, from 0.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 67.00% for ABB, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 28, 2001 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.15B to a low estimate of $6.96B. As of the current estimate, ABB Ltd’s year-ago sales were $6.96B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.42B, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.39B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.45B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.45B and the low estimate is $31.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.