In spite of Civeo Corporation’s (NYSE:CVEO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) closed at $20.36 up 5.38% from its previous closing price of $19.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1203320 shares were traded. CVEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Civeo Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 10, 2017, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

On July 13, 2016, Scotia Howard Weil Downgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Focus Stock and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $3.

Scotia Howard Weil Upgraded its Sector Outperform to Focus Stock on June 22, 2016, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when MOORE CONSTANCE B sold 5,406 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 124,338 led to the insider holds 29,340 shares of the business.

Torgerson Lance sold 500,000 shares of CVEO for $16,000,000 on Feb 08. The 10% Owner now owns 1,219,188 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, LAMBERT MARTIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,665 shares for $31.47 each. As a result, the insider received 335,628 and left with 30,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Civeo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 153.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVEO has reached a high of $36.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVEO has traded an average of 72.59K shares per day and 175.22k over the past ten days. A total of 13.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.61M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVEO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 49.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 45.17k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CVEO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 19, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 19, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $146.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $148.48M to a low estimate of $145.1M. As of the current estimate, Civeo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $159.79M, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.97M, a decrease of -1.60% over than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $683.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $680.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $681.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $594.46M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $663.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $672.09M and the low estimate is $654.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.