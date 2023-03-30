In spite of Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FOX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) closed at $30.52 up 1.29% from its previous closing price of $30.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 990351 shares were traded. FOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fox Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when DINH VIET D sold 72,207 shares for $35.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,592,953 led to the insider holds 49,384 shares of the business.

MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares of FOX for $4,627,214 on Aug 15. The Executive Chair, CEO now owns 815,335 shares after completing the transaction at $36.50 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, MURDOCH LACHLAN K, who serves as the Executive Chair, CEO of the company, sold 126,773 shares for $36.50 each. As a result, the insider received 4,627,214 and left with 152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOX has reached a high of $37.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOX has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 240.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.55M. Insiders hold about 43.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.26% stake in the company. Shares short for FOX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 1.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FOX is 0.50, from 0.46 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.84B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.84B to a low estimate of $7.84B. As of the current estimate, Fox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.42B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.37B, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.37B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.4B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.86B and the low estimate is $34.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.