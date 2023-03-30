In the case of Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB), what’s next?

The closing price of Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) was $8.46 for the day, down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $8.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1081309 shares were traded. EB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $18.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on February 10, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EB has reached a high of $15.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.92.

Shares Statistics:

EB traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 885.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.80M. Shares short for EB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.63M with a Short Ratio of 12.60M, compared to 12.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.80% and a Short% of Float of 15.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $72M to a low estimate of $70.34M. As of the current estimate, Eventbrite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.64M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.45M, an increase of 29.70% over than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.55M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.13M, up 39.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.02M and the low estimate is $308.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.