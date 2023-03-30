In the case of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN), what’s next?

The closing price of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) was $27.72 for the day, down -0.32% from the previous closing price of $27.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1459633 shares were traded. SNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNN has reached a high of $34.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.47.

Shares Statistics:

SNN traded an average of 801.32K shares per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 436.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SNN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 2.53M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, SNN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.03. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SNN, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 14, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2499:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.