In the case of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET), what’s next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) closed the day trading at $12.43 down -2.51% from the previous closing price of $12.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1787176 shares were traded. VET stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 203.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vermilion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VET has reached a high of $30.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VET traded about 1.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VET traded about 1.67M shares per day. A total of 163.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.78M. Insiders hold about 1.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.15% stake in the company. Shares short for VET as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 4.11M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

VET’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $3.73, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $634.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $647.01M to a low estimate of $621.2M. As of the current estimate, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $558.81M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $521.4M, a decrease of -11.60% less than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $554.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $487.86M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 60.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.79B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.