In What Direction Will Bioventus Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BVS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) was $1.21 for the day, down -4.72% from the previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705133 shares were traded. BVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Singleton Mark Leonard sold 6,044 shares for $1.27 per share. The transaction valued at 7,676 led to the insider holds 12,581 shares of the business.

Reali Kenneth Michael sold 9,811 shares of BVS for $13,625 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 30,085 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, D’Adamio Anthony, who serves as the SVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 3,409 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 4,737 and left with 45,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BVS has reached a high of $14.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0454.

Shares Statistics:

BVS traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 466.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.26M. Insiders hold about 15.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BVS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 1.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $133M to a low estimate of $132.4M. As of the current estimate, Bioventus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.41M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.77M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121.03M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $518.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $430.9M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $557.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $575.59M and the low estimate is $549M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.