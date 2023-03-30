In What Direction Will Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TIVC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) was $0.17 for the day, down -1.70% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8117375 shares were traded. TIVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2340 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TIVC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIVC has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3785, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3197.

Shares Statistics:

TIVC traded an average of 888.88K shares per day over the past three months and 337.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.66M. Insiders hold about 31.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TIVC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 104.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 87.77k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.06M and the low estimate is $18.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 781.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.