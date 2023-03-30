Invest in Braskem S.A. (BAK) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) closed at $7.50 in the last session, down -1.06% from day before closing price of $7.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1071512 shares were traded. BAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAK has reached a high of $19.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BAK traded on average about 699.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 987.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 398.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.75M. Insiders hold about 77.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BAK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 492.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 1.63M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.42 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.59B to a low estimate of $3.59B. As of the current estimate, Braskem S.A.’s year-ago sales were $5.05B, an estimated decrease of -29.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.57B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.17B and the low estimate is $15.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.