Invest in Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) closed at $12.88 in the last session, up 0.23% from day before closing price of $12.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 808075 shares were traded. ESTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ESTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On July 06, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $15.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Anderson Robert John bought 5,000 shares for $11.75 per share. The transaction valued at 58,750 led to the insider holds 816,009 shares of the business.

Anderson Robert John bought 5,000 shares of ESTE for $57,250 on Mar 16. The President and CEO now owns 811,009 shares after completing the transaction at $11.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Oviedo Tony, who serves as the EVP, PAO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.41 each. As a result, the insider received 820,500 and left with 71,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Earthstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ESTE traded on average about 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.81M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.1M with a Short Ratio of 10.41M, compared to 10.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.58% and a Short% of Float of 13.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.84 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.1 and $3.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $459.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $483.53M to a low estimate of $442.3M. As of the current estimate, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.02M, an estimated increase of 218.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.61M, an increase of 133.30% less than the figure of $218.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $512.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $387M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.64M, up 297.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.