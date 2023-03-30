Investing in Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) closed at $13.37 up 2.37% from its previous closing price of $13.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558947 shares were traded. ACCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Accolade Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $14.

On February 02, 2023, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on February 02, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when SINGH RAJEEV sold 282 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 3,369 led to the insider holds 154,516 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Robert N sold 180 shares of ACCD for $2,150 on Feb 17. The President now owns 145,126 shares after completing the transaction at $11.95 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Barnes Stephen H., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 141 shares for $11.95 each. As a result, the insider received 1,684 and left with 123,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACCD has reached a high of $19.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACCD has traded an average of 707.49K shares per day and 598.48k over the past ten days. A total of 71.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACCD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.42 and -$6.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.5. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $99.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $101.26M to a low estimate of $97.97M. As of the current estimate, Accolade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.76M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.44M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.7M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.02M, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $411.88M and the low estimate is $408.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.