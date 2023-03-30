Investing in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock clocked out at $1.59, up 19.55% from its previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3119321 shares were traded. ATAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On November 30, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On November 11, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 11, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 1,214,297 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,443 led to the insider holds 32,086,697 shares of the business.

Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 21,900 shares of ATAI for $97,801 on Apr 29. The 10% Owner now owns 1,799,302 shares after completing the transaction at $4.47 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 34,700 shares for $4.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 154,689 and bolstered with 1,777,402 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 627.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $5.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6219, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0031.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATAI traded 1.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.49M. Insiders hold about 9.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.5M with a Short Ratio of 4.23M, compared to 5.88M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.24.