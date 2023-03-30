Investing in CarGurus Inc. (CARG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, CarGurus Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.96, down -0.72% from its previous closing price of $18.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625208 shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.93.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CARG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 443,029 led to the insider holds 392,587 shares of the business.

Zales Samuel sold 2,293 shares of CARG for $57,348 on Jul 20. The COO and President now owns 392,587 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On May 17, another insider, Zales Samuel, who serves as the COO and President of the company, sold 9,039 shares for $25.25 each. As a result, the insider received 228,235 and left with 403,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CarGurus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $45.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CARG traded 1.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 958.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Shares short for CARG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 9.62M, compared to 9.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.43% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $281.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $289.28M to a low estimate of $270M. As of the current estimate, CarGurus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $339.34M, an estimated decrease of -17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.69M, a decrease of -30.20% less than the figure of -$17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $263.34M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $951.37M, up 73.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.